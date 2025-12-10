Karnataka Takes Bold Step with Women's Wellbeing Leave Bill

In a progressive move, the Karnataka government aims to advance women's rights by planning the introduction of the Karnataka Women Wellbeing Leave Bill, 2025. This legislation will widen the scope of menstrual leave to cover students and transgender individuals.

The bill will entitle menstruating persons to one day of paid leave per month, with students receiving up to two days, including a 2% relaxation in academic attendance. An implementation authority, chaired by the Karnataka State Commission for Women, will be formed to ensure compliance.

Violating the bill could lead to fines of up to Rs 5,000. The government's commitment to menstrual leave started last month, with an order granting one day of paid leave per month to working women in various roles, which has now expanded to include government employees.

