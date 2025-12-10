Left Menu

Karnataka Takes Bold Step with Women's Wellbeing Leave Bill

The Karnataka government is set to introduce the Karnataka Women Wellbeing Leave Bill, 2025. This bill extends menstrual leave to students and transgender persons, allowing for one paid day off per month. Violations of the bill will incur fines, and a new authority will oversee its implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:27 IST
Karnataka Takes Bold Step with Women's Wellbeing Leave Bill
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive move, the Karnataka government aims to advance women's rights by planning the introduction of the Karnataka Women Wellbeing Leave Bill, 2025. This legislation will widen the scope of menstrual leave to cover students and transgender individuals.

The bill will entitle menstruating persons to one day of paid leave per month, with students receiving up to two days, including a 2% relaxation in academic attendance. An implementation authority, chaired by the Karnataka State Commission for Women, will be formed to ensure compliance.

Violating the bill could lead to fines of up to Rs 5,000. The government's commitment to menstrual leave started last month, with an order granting one day of paid leave per month to working women in various roles, which has now expanded to include government employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025