Left Menu

Boxing Championships Delayed Due to Pollution Concerns

The elite national boxing championships rescheduled to January 4-10, 2026, due to pollution measures. Originally set for December, the change aligns with government directives. The Boxing Federation of India cites pollution as a primary reason. All relevant sports bodies must comply with this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:08 IST
Boxing Championships Delayed Due to Pollution Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The pollution crisis has led to the rescheduling of the elite men's and women's national boxing championships, initially planned for late December. It will now be held from January 4 to 10, 2026, at Gautam Buddha University, following the government's stringent pollution control measures.

The Boxing Federation of India announced the change, aligning it with the Supreme Court's directives to ensure the safety of athletes and spectators amid high pollution levels. The decision also follows government advice to postpone any outdoor sports during peak pollution months.

Spectator safety and compliance with World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules took precedence, with units from across the country set to compete, adhering to the new schedule. Players and sports bodies are urged to cooperate and adapt to the adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025