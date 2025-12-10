Boxing Championships Delayed Due to Pollution Concerns

The pollution crisis has led to the rescheduling of the elite men's and women's national boxing championships, initially planned for late December. It will now be held from January 4 to 10, 2026, at Gautam Buddha University, following the government's stringent pollution control measures.

The Boxing Federation of India announced the change, aligning it with the Supreme Court's directives to ensure the safety of athletes and spectators amid high pollution levels. The decision also follows government advice to postpone any outdoor sports during peak pollution months.

Spectator safety and compliance with World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules took precedence, with units from across the country set to compete, adhering to the new schedule. Players and sports bodies are urged to cooperate and adapt to the adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)