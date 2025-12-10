BCCI AGM: Revamping Contracts for India's Cricket Icons

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to review contracts for cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during its apex council's Annual General Meeting on December 22.

As both players have retired from Test and T20I formats, the focus will now be on their standing in ODI cricket. The meeting, taking place online, will also ponder over redesignated player categories, potentially elevating Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, with decisions imminent on umpire payments and digital property updates.

The AGM, marking the first since organizational changes, sees Mithun Manhas as the new president, promising potential shifts in cricket administration alongside a newly elected committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)