Left Menu

BCCI AGM: Revamping Contracts for India's Cricket Icons

The BCCI's apex council will discuss contract revisions for cricket superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, during its 31st Annual General Meeting on December 22. Key decisions are expected regarding player categories and board updates, alongside new leadership under board president Mithun Manhas and other officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:13 IST
BCCI AGM: Revamping Contracts for India's Cricket Icons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to review contracts for cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during its apex council's Annual General Meeting on December 22.

As both players have retired from Test and T20I formats, the focus will now be on their standing in ODI cricket. The meeting, taking place online, will also ponder over redesignated player categories, potentially elevating Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, with decisions imminent on umpire payments and digital property updates.

The AGM, marking the first since organizational changes, sees Mithun Manhas as the new president, promising potential shifts in cricket administration alongside a newly elected committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025