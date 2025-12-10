Left Menu

BCCI's AGM: Deciding the Future of India's Cricket Titans

The BCCI's apex council will convene online for its 31st Annual General Meeting to discuss revisions of cricket contracts for Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and key women players. The meeting will also cover updates on umpire payments, digital assets, and recent changes within the BCCI leadership.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to deliberate on the revaluation of contracts for prominent players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in its forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for December 22. These discussions coincide with recent retirements affecting the cricket landscape.

Slated to take place online, the 31st AGM will address key contractual amendments given Kohli and Sharma's recent departures from Test and T20I formats, with their presence now limited to One Day Internationals. In related developments, Shubman Gill emerges as a potential A-plus category player, joining the ranks of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

A gamut of agenda points includes revising umpire and match referee payments while updating on digital ventures. This AGM marks the debut since leadership transitions within BCCI, featuring new appointments — Mithun Manhas as president and Raghuram Bhatt as treasurer, amid evolving cricket governance dynamics.

