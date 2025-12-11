Bastar Olympic 2025: A New Path to Peace and Prosperity
The Bastar Olympic 2025 in Chhattisgarh, emphasizing youth, includes former Naxalites and victims of violence, highlights the region's shift towards peace. With widespread participation, CM Sai advocates for development in Bastar, aiming to connect local youth to broader opportunities and provide them pathways for global sports competitions.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the Bastar Olympic 2025, a significant event drawing in local youth, including a special team of surrendered Naxalites and victims of Maoist violence. The event marks a milestone in the region's ongoing progress towards peace and economic prosperity.
In his address at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Sai reiterated his government's commitment to spreading development to every village in Bastar, historically known for Maoist activities. He emphasized the historic nature of the event due to the massive youth participation.
Sai also highlighted the government's efforts to integrate tribal-dominated Bastar youth into the mainstream, aiming for their active participation in regional development. The winners will receive advanced training for international competitions. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma lauded the initiative, and state Sports Director Tanuja Salam noted over 3.92 lakh participants this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
