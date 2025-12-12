New Zealand Bolts Ahead in World Test Championship Standings

India's position in the World Test Championship standings slipped from fifth to sixth as New Zealand clinched a nine-wicket victory against the West Indies, propelling the Kiwis to third.

India, runner-up in the first two WTC cycles, faced a significant setback after a 2-0 defeat at home to South Africa, previously placing them fifth. Former champions Australia maintain their lead with a perfect 100 percentage points, followed by South Africa at 75.

The latest results leave India with a 48.15 win-loss record. To avoid further slip to seventh in the standings, India hopes to rebound against Sri Lanka next year, as New Zealand secures a 1-0 series lead ahead of their third Test against the West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)