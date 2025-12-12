New Zealand Bolts Ahead in World Test Championship Standings
New Zealand surged to third in the World Test Championship standings after defeating the West Indies, dropping India to sixth place. Australia remains at the top, with South Africa in second. Sri Lanka and Pakistan also moved ahead of India, whose next match is against Sri Lanka in August.
India's position in the World Test Championship standings slipped from fifth to sixth as New Zealand clinched a nine-wicket victory against the West Indies, propelling the Kiwis to third.
India, runner-up in the first two WTC cycles, faced a significant setback after a 2-0 defeat at home to South Africa, previously placing them fifth. Former champions Australia maintain their lead with a perfect 100 percentage points, followed by South Africa at 75.
The latest results leave India with a 48.15 win-loss record. To avoid further slip to seventh in the standings, India hopes to rebound against Sri Lanka next year, as New Zealand secures a 1-0 series lead ahead of their third Test against the West Indies.
