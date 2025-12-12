Left Menu

New Zealand Bolts Ahead in World Test Championship Standings

New Zealand surged to third in the World Test Championship standings after defeating the West Indies, dropping India to sixth place. Australia remains at the top, with South Africa in second. Sri Lanka and Pakistan also moved ahead of India, whose next match is against Sri Lanka in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:13 IST
New Zealand Bolts Ahead in World Test Championship Standings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's position in the World Test Championship standings slipped from fifth to sixth as New Zealand clinched a nine-wicket victory against the West Indies, propelling the Kiwis to third.

India, runner-up in the first two WTC cycles, faced a significant setback after a 2-0 defeat at home to South Africa, previously placing them fifth. Former champions Australia maintain their lead with a perfect 100 percentage points, followed by South Africa at 75.

The latest results leave India with a 48.15 win-loss record. To avoid further slip to seventh in the standings, India hopes to rebound against Sri Lanka next year, as New Zealand secures a 1-0 series lead ahead of their third Test against the West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025