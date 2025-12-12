Left Menu

Thrilling Cricket Showdown: Jharkhand Triumphs Despite Arora's Batting Heroics

Salil Arora's remarkable 125-run innings for Punjab was overshadowed by Jharkhand's cohesive batting effort that led to their six-wicket victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite Arora's fireworks, including 11 sixes, Jharkhand outperformed Punjab, thanks to Kumar Kushagra's unbeaten 82, chasing down a challenging target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting cricket contest, Salil Arora's sensational 125 for Punjab was overshadowed by a unified batting display from Jharkhand, leading to their six-wicket triumph in the Super League Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Arora lifted Punjab to an impressive 235/6, smashing 11 sixes and posting his century in a swift 39 balls. His performance, notably in the final over against Sushant Mishra, set a daunting target for Jharkhand.

However, led by Kumar Kushagra's unbeaten 82, Jharkhand effectively chased the target, ending with 237/4 in just 18.1 overs, turning the spotlight away from Arora to their batsmen's cohesive effort.

