Thrilling Cricket Showdown: Jharkhand Triumphs Despite Arora's Batting Heroics

In a riveting cricket contest, Salil Arora's sensational 125 for Punjab was overshadowed by a unified batting display from Jharkhand, leading to their six-wicket triumph in the Super League Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Arora lifted Punjab to an impressive 235/6, smashing 11 sixes and posting his century in a swift 39 balls. His performance, notably in the final over against Sushant Mishra, set a daunting target for Jharkhand.

However, led by Kumar Kushagra's unbeaten 82, Jharkhand effectively chased the target, ending with 237/4 in just 18.1 overs, turning the spotlight away from Arora to their batsmen's cohesive effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)