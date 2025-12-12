Karnataka Greenlights Cricket Matches Amid Safety Assurances
The Karnataka government has approved cricket matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru following safety compliance. This follows a stampede that claimed 13 lives. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized adhering to safety recommendations to ensure the city's reputation remains untarnished.
The Karnataka government has taken decisive steps to restore cricket matches at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. State authorities have given the green light for games, including international and IPL matches, under strict adherence to safety protocols. This move aims to rejuvenate the city's image following a tragic stampede incident.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that the state's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, will coordinate with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to ensure all security measures are in place. The initiative follows recommendations by the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, which assessed the stadium's safety standards after 13 people's fatal incident during a victory celebration.
The commission identified structural and design flaws in managing large crowds and suggested significant improvements. These include better gate facilities, dedicated crowd zones, and international-standard evacuation procedures. The government hopes these measures will facilitate a safe resumption of matches while safeguarding Bengaluru's esteemed reputation.
