Pandya's Superhero Aura: A Mental Level Above

Former South African cricketer Dale Steyn praised Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, likening him to a superhero with mental prowess and unrivaled presence. In a T20I match, Pandya's rapid half-century contributed significantly to India's victory. Steyn critiqued South Africa's cautious strategy against India's bowlers, which backfired during their steep chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:51 IST
Hardik Pandya
  • Country:
  • India

South African cricket legend Dale Steyn has lauded Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, describing him as a superhero ascending to an unmatched mental level in the sport.

Pandya's electrifying 63-run performance, the second fastest T20I fifty for India, powered India to a 30-run triumph over South Africa in the fifth T20I.

Commenting on South Africa's strategy, Steyn believed that their cautious approach against Indian bowlers, notably Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, was a miscalculation that dented their chase and paved the way for an Indian victory.

