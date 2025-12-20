Pandya's Superhero Aura: A Mental Level Above

South African cricket legend Dale Steyn has lauded Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, describing him as a superhero ascending to an unmatched mental level in the sport.

Pandya's electrifying 63-run performance, the second fastest T20I fifty for India, powered India to a 30-run triumph over South Africa in the fifth T20I.

Commenting on South Africa's strategy, Steyn believed that their cautious approach against Indian bowlers, notably Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, was a miscalculation that dented their chase and paved the way for an Indian victory.