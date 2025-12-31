Left Menu

Aryan Juyal's Spectacular Innings Steals Vijay Hazare Trophy Spotlight

Aryan Juyal's sensational unbeaten 150 helped Uttar Pradesh claim victory over Assam in a rain-affected Vijay Hazare Trophy match. Mukesh Kumar was instrumental in Bengal's nine-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir, while Darshan Nalkande shone for Vidarbha, securing an eight-wicket win against Chandigarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:16 IST
Aryan Juyal delivered a masterful performance, shattering 150 runs without losing his wicket, to guide Uttar Pradesh to a 58-run triumph over Assam in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His stellar innings, supported by Priyam Garg and Rinku Singh, ensured Uttar Pradesh's dominance in Group B.

In another clash, Bengal's bowlers, led by Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep, dismantled Jammu and Kashmir's side for a meager 63 runs. The victory pushes Bengal to the second spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Darshan Nalkande's four wickets led Vidarbha to an eight-wicket victory over Chandigarh, signaling their third win in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

