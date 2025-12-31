Aryan Juyal's Spectacular Innings Steals Vijay Hazare Trophy Spotlight

Aryan Juyal delivered a masterful performance, shattering 150 runs without losing his wicket, to guide Uttar Pradesh to a 58-run triumph over Assam in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His stellar innings, supported by Priyam Garg and Rinku Singh, ensured Uttar Pradesh's dominance in Group B.

In another clash, Bengal's bowlers, led by Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep, dismantled Jammu and Kashmir's side for a meager 63 runs. The victory pushes Bengal to the second spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Darshan Nalkande's four wickets led Vidarbha to an eight-wicket victory over Chandigarh, signaling their third win in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)