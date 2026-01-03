Diplomatic Strains Reshape Cricket Ties: Mustafizur Rahman Released from IPL

The diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh have recently seeped into the world of cricket as BCB decided to release Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team. The directive came from the Indian Cricket Board, citing "recent developments."

This decision follows Mustafizur's acquisition by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore in a heated bidding war. The BCCI has offered KKR the opportunity to replace the player if needed.

These developments are part of a larger geopolitical narrative, with India's concerns over the safety of minorities and shifts in Bangladesh's political leadership affecting bilateral engagements, including cricket collaborations.