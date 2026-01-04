Ren Nikaido's Thrilling Victory: A New Star in Ski Jumping

In a gripping turn of events at the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Japan's Ren Nikaido edged out Slovenia's Domen Prevc by a mere 0.5 points in the ski jumping contest held on Sunday.

Nikaido's first jump of 131 meters was pivotal, making all the difference on the Austrian slope. Although both athletes landed at 128 meters in the second round, Prevc's superior style marks were insufficient to bridge the narrow lead.

Local athlete Stephan Embacher delighted the crowd by securing third place. Meanwhile, Prevc, who stood poised for a Grand Slam, accepted his mistakes but remains ahead in the overall standings.

