Ren Nikaido's Thrilling Victory: A New Star in Ski Jumping

Ren Nikaido clinched a narrow victory over Domen Prevc in the Four Hills Tournament's third leg at Innsbruck. Nikaido's strategic jump was crucial to his win. Stephan Embacher took third place, while Prevc remains in the lead overall. The competition highlighted Nikaido's potential as a new contender.

Updated: 04-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:30 IST
In a gripping turn of events at the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Japan's Ren Nikaido edged out Slovenia's Domen Prevc by a mere 0.5 points in the ski jumping contest held on Sunday.

Nikaido's first jump of 131 meters was pivotal, making all the difference on the Austrian slope. Although both athletes landed at 128 meters in the second round, Prevc's superior style marks were insufficient to bridge the narrow lead.

Local athlete Stephan Embacher delighted the crowd by securing third place. Meanwhile, Prevc, who stood poised for a Grand Slam, accepted his mistakes but remains ahead in the overall standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

