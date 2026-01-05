SA Cricketers Gear Up for T20 World Cup Challenge

South African cricketers David Miller and Corbin Bosch are using the SA20 league to prepare for the high-stakes environment of the T20 World Cup.

With matches at India's massive Narendra Modi Stadium, Miller stresses the importance of experiencing pressure, hoping it will guide the team to a maiden ICC white-ball trophy.

Bosch, newly selected for the World Cup squad, sees this local league as the perfect platform to hone skills against elite competitors.