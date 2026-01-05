Left Menu

SA Cricketers Gear Up for T20 World Cup Challenge

South African cricketers David Miller and Corbin Bosch emphasize the importance of the SA20 league as preparation for the T20 World Cup. Playing in front of large Indian crowds at the Narendra Modi Stadium offers invaluable experience. The duo aims to lead South Africa to its first ICC white-ball trophy.

Capetown | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:12 IST
David Miller

South African cricketers David Miller and Corbin Bosch are using the SA20 league to prepare for the high-stakes environment of the T20 World Cup.

With matches at India's massive Narendra Modi Stadium, Miller stresses the importance of experiencing pressure, hoping it will guide the team to a maiden ICC white-ball trophy.

Bosch, newly selected for the World Cup squad, sees this local league as the perfect platform to hone skills against elite competitors.

