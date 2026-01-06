Nigeria Dominates: Victor Osimhen Stars in 4-0 Triumph over Mozambique

Victor Osimhen delivered an impressive two-goal performance, propelling Nigeria to a commanding 4-0 win over Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.

The match showcased the exceptional play of Ademola Lookman, who not only scored the opening goal but also offered three assists, cementing Nigeria's place in the quarter-finals against either Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Akor Adams contributed the final goal, sealing Nigeria's most decisive victory in the tournament so far, held in Morocco. The scoreline could have been even more lopsided had Nigeria capitalized on several easy chances.