Punjab Hosts Grand 69th National School Games: A Sporting Milestone

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated the 69th National School Games at Guru Nanak Stadium, with over 1000 athletes. The event includes sports like Judo, Taekwondo, and Gatka. Bains highlighted Punjab's sports initiatives, including new playgrounds and financial support for athletes aiming for international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:03 IST
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday officially commenced the 69th National School Games in a grand ceremony at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. This significant event sees participation from over 1000 young athletes nationwide, showcasing the talents fostered across India.

Teams from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Vidya Bharati schools are part of the competitions, which run until January 11. Sports competitions include Judo, Taekwondo, and Gatka, held at multiple venues throughout Ludhiana.

Bains expressed pride in hosting the Games and emphasized Punjab's focus on sports development, announcing efforts like constructing 3,100 playgrounds and financial support for athletes involved in major international events. The Minister noted Punjab's prominence in Indian sports, particularly in cricket and hockey.

