Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football
Odisha Football Club has announced its participation in the upcoming Indian Super League, aligning with India's goals for football continuity and growth. This decision underscores the club's commitment to the sport's development. All 14 clubs have agreed to participate in the ISL starting February 14.
In a pivotal move, Odisha Football Club has confirmed its participation in the forthcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), marking a significant endorsement of India's footballing ambitions. The announcement was made via an official statement on Instagram.
Odisha FC emphasized its alignment with the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) proposal and the Government of India's vision for continuity and growth in Indian football. As the club stated, maintaining the domestic game's momentum is essential for all stakeholders, including the vast fanbase.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the ISL season will commence on February 14, with all 14 clubs participating. This comes after the AIFF's Emergency Committee endorsed the Coordination Committee's report, urging swift commencement of the league.
