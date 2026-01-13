Left Menu

Kisna's Ambitious Expansion: Adding 1,200 Employees to Shine Bright in 2025

Kisna, a leading jewellery brand under the Hari Krishna Group, plans to hire 1,200 new employees by 2025-26 to bolster its retail growth and omnichannel capabilities. With a focus on design, data, and storytelling roles, the brand aims to stay relevant amidst evolving consumer preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:51 IST
Kisna's Ambitious Expansion: Adding 1,200 Employees to Shine Bright in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jewellery retailer Kisna, part of the Hari Krishna Group, announced intentions to expand its workforce by 1,200 employees in the 2025-26 fiscal year to enhance retail growth and omnichannel expansion.

The company added 1,000 employees in FY25, strengthening its presence across Indian markets by expanding key retail and corporate functions.

Driven by changing consumer dynamics, particularly among Gen Z and modern women, Kisna plans to build capabilities in design, data, and storytelling while reinforcing leadership and frontline teams, said Managing Director Parag Shah.

Currently, Kisna's operations are supported by over 1,700 manufacturing staff in Surat, emphasizing the company's dedication to craftsmanship and broadening its jewellery accessibility across India.

Founder and MD Ghanshyam Dholakia emphasizes the importance of investing in people as a central strategy in sustaining trust and long-term value for Indian households.

TRENDING

1
Czech Republic's New Government Faces Confidence Test

Czech Republic's New Government Faces Confidence Test

 Czechia
2
Diplomatic Drama: US, Denmark, and Greenland Meet Amid Rising Tensions

Diplomatic Drama: US, Denmark, and Greenland Meet Amid Rising Tensions

 Denmark
3
Karnataka's Missed Diplomatic Opportunity: BJP Criticizes Congress Leaders

Karnataka's Missed Diplomatic Opportunity: BJP Criticizes Congress Leaders

 India
4
Jimmy Lai's Trial Nears Sentencing amid International Scrutiny

Jimmy Lai's Trial Nears Sentencing amid International Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026