Kisna's Ambitious Expansion: Adding 1,200 Employees to Shine Bright in 2025

Jewellery retailer Kisna, part of the Hari Krishna Group, announced intentions to expand its workforce by 1,200 employees in the 2025-26 fiscal year to enhance retail growth and omnichannel expansion.

The company added 1,000 employees in FY25, strengthening its presence across Indian markets by expanding key retail and corporate functions.

Driven by changing consumer dynamics, particularly among Gen Z and modern women, Kisna plans to build capabilities in design, data, and storytelling while reinforcing leadership and frontline teams, said Managing Director Parag Shah.

Currently, Kisna's operations are supported by over 1,700 manufacturing staff in Surat, emphasizing the company's dedication to craftsmanship and broadening its jewellery accessibility across India.

Founder and MD Ghanshyam Dholakia emphasizes the importance of investing in people as a central strategy in sustaining trust and long-term value for Indian households.