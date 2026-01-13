David Collier: A Legacy of Transformative Leadership in Cricket

David Collier, the former chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has died at the age of 70, ESPNcricinfo reports. Collier's tenure as ECB chief from 2004 to 2014 was marked by significant achievements, including England's men's team's four Ashes victories and their maiden ICC trophy win at the 2010 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. Furthermore, under his leadership, England's men's side reached the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings in 2011.

English women's cricket also thrived during Collier's decade-long leadership. The women's team not only claimed five Ashes series wins but also clinched both the 50-over and 20-over World Cup titles in 2009. A highlight of Collier's era was the summer of 2005 when both the men's and women's teams triumphed in the Ashes, culminating in a celebratory parade through central London.

Collier, who became ECB's second chief executive in 2004, succeeded Tim Lamb and brought with him administrative experience from various cricketing roles. Outside cricket, he was a qualified hockey umpire and once led the Rugby League International Federation as chief executive. He later served as Vice President at American Airways. Collier, alongside former chairman Giles Clarke, played a key role in securing a groundbreaking £220 million broadcast rights deal with Sky Sports in 2004, shifting English cricket from free-to-air television for the first time. Post his tenure, he was honored with an OBE for his contributions to cricket.

The current ECB chief executive, Richard Gould, expressed sorrow over Collier's death. Gould praised Collier as a gentleman and a hard-working leader who significantly contributed to cricket's growth. Under Collier's guidance, notable advancements were made in women's and disability cricket. Gould emphasized that Collier's contributions were pivotal in shaping modern cricket. The entire ECB community mourns his loss and extends condolences to those who cherished him.