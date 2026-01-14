Indian Super League: All Clubs Gear Up for February Kickoff Amid New Landscape

Kerala Blasters has confirmed its participation in the Indian Super League (ISL) scheduled for February 2026. The club made this announcement through its official statement on their X account, expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for its crucial intervention and mediation efforts.

According to the club's statement, extensive discussions were held with the All India Football Federation and other stakeholders, leading to the decision to join the league. The Blasters emphasized their commitment to protecting the present operations and collaborating with all parties to secure the future of Indian football.

In a similar move, Odisha Football Club also confirmed its participation in the upcoming ISL season, aligning itself with the government's vision for growth and stability in Indian football. The announcement coincides with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's declaration that all 14 ISL clubs have agreed to partake in the league, starting February 14, 2026. The AIFF Coordination Committee's report was pivotal in setting the stage for the league's third season.