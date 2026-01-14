Fabio Paratici's Italian Return: A New Chapter Begins

Tottenham Hotspur's Sporting Director, Fabio Paratici, will step down in February to take on a new role at Fiorentina in Italy's Serie A. The announcement comes after Paratici resigned in April 2023 following an unsuccessful appeal against a ban related to his previous involvement with transfer deals at Juventus. Despite the ban, both Paratici and Juventus denied any wrongdoing.

Paratici returned to his position as Sporting Director in October alongside Johan Lange, once his soccer ban concluded. Tottenham's CEO, Vinai Venkatesham, confirmed the decision aligns with Paratici's personal desire to return to Italy post the January transfer window.

The club reassured fans that their management structure is resilient and will continue to operate efficiently. Paratici aims to assist Fiorentina in distancing themselves from Serie A's relegation zone. Expressing gratitude towards Tottenham, he acknowledged the compelling opportunity and personal reasons for his homeward move.

(With inputs from agencies.)