Left Menu

India Triumphant: Record Prize Money Marks T20 World Cup Victory

India clinched a comprehensive victory in the men's T20 World Cup, topping the prize money pool with approximately Rs 25 crore. The ICC allocated a record USD 11.25 million for players, enhancing financial rewards and supporting cricket's global growth. New Zealand, South Africa, and England also received significant shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:23 IST
India Triumphant: Record Prize Money Marks T20 World Cup Victory
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India emerged victorious in the men's T20 World Cup, securing the lion's share of the prize money pool, approximately Rs 25 crore, as per the ICC's recent announcement. Their comprehensive 96-run win over New Zealand marked their second consecutive trophy triumph.

The ICC unveiled a record USD 11.25 million in players' prize funds, reflecting significantly increased financial rewards aimed at bolstering cricket's global growth. New Zealand, the runners-up, received approximately Rs 13 crore, with South Africa and England also securing substantial amounts.

Among other top teams, West Indies were awarded USD 538,269, while Pakistan, who played all matches in Sri Lanka, received USD 522,692. The allocation underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to financially incentivize players and promote the game's development worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026