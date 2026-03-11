India Triumphant: Record Prize Money Marks T20 World Cup Victory

India emerged victorious in the men's T20 World Cup, securing the lion's share of the prize money pool, approximately Rs 25 crore, as per the ICC's recent announcement. Their comprehensive 96-run win over New Zealand marked their second consecutive trophy triumph.

The ICC unveiled a record USD 11.25 million in players' prize funds, reflecting significantly increased financial rewards aimed at bolstering cricket's global growth. New Zealand, the runners-up, received approximately Rs 13 crore, with South Africa and England also securing substantial amounts.

Among other top teams, West Indies were awarded USD 538,269, while Pakistan, who played all matches in Sri Lanka, received USD 522,692. The allocation underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to financially incentivize players and promote the game's development worldwide.

