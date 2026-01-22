UP Warriorz Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Gujarat Giants
In a crucial WPL clash, UP Warriorz opted to field against the under-pressure Gujarat Giants, who aim to bounce back after three consecutive losses. Captains Meg Lanning and Ash Gardner outline strategies as both teams vie for victory in Thursday's encounter at the energetic Vadodara venue.
UP Warriorz chose to field after winning the toss against the Gujarat Giants in a pivotal Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Vadodara. While the Gujarat Giants find themselves at the bottom after three straight defeats, Warriorz's recent victories against the Mumbai Indians have catapulted them up the ranks.
UPW skipper Meg Lanning expressed confidence, stating, "We are going to bowl. If we can put Gujarat under some pressure early. The team is focused after a hectic period and a short break." She emphasized the importance of adapting to conditions: "Perhaps not as much bounce here as there was in Navi Mumbai. Same team for us today," she affirmed.
Meanwhile, GG's Ash Gardner acknowledged her team's challenges, "We would have liked to bowl first. The start of the tournament saw us scoring high, but at this venue, playing straighter will be crucial." With three games left, Gardner highlighted the team's resolve: "It's almost like restarting our tournament," she noted, confirming Danni Wyatt's inclusion in the team.
