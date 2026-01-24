Suryakumar Shines as India Triumphs Over New Zealand
Suryakumar Yadav delivered an exceptional performance, achieving his first fifty-plus score in 23 innings. His stand with Shivam Dube led India to a comfortable victory over New Zealand, scoring 209 runs. With crucial performances from Kishan and Dube, India demonstrated strategic prowess ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav thrilled cricket fans with a remarkable innings, showcasing the wide array of shots that make him a formidable player. His performance ended a 23-inning drought without a fifty-plus score, silencing critics just in time for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
In a strong partnership with Shivam Dube, who contributed an 18-ball 36, Suryakumar led India to chase down New Zealand's 209-run target with ease. Dube, batting ahead of Hardik Pandya, praised Suryakumar's form, highlighting his status as the world's top T20 batter.
The match also saw a stunning 32-ball 76 from Ishan Kishan, who marked his comeback series with explosive batting. Despite challenging conditions with heavy dew, India's strategic play, including Dube's important wicket of Daryl Mitchell, was key to their success.
