Shami Shines as Bengal Closes on Victory in Ranji Trophy

In a standout performance, India pacer Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul has propelled Bengal towards a potential outright victory against Services in the Ranji Trophy's Elite Group C match. As of the third day, Bengal leads by 102 runs after Services managed 231 for eight, still trailing by 102 runs.

Elsewhere, Gujarat faces a formidable challenge after collapsing to 347 in their second innings against Railways, who need only 99 runs for a win. Despite notable contributions from Jaymeet Patel and Urvil Patel, Gujarat's lead was minimal.

Meanwhile, Assam and Tripura are in the midst of their respective battles, with Assam holding a narrow lead over Haryana and Tripura in a stronger position with a 212-run lead over Uttarakhand.