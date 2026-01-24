Left Menu

Shami Shines as Bengal Closes on Victory in Ranji Trophy

Mohammed Shami's impressive five-wicket haul places Bengal on the brink of an outright win against Services in the Ranji Trophy. Despite valiant efforts from Services, Bengal's commanding first innings lead of 333 runs proved significant. In other matches, Gujarat faces defeat, Assam extends their slender lead, and Tripura maintains its strong position.

In a standout performance, India pacer Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul has propelled Bengal towards a potential outright victory against Services in the Ranji Trophy's Elite Group C match. As of the third day, Bengal leads by 102 runs after Services managed 231 for eight, still trailing by 102 runs.

Elsewhere, Gujarat faces a formidable challenge after collapsing to 347 in their second innings against Railways, who need only 99 runs for a win. Despite notable contributions from Jaymeet Patel and Urvil Patel, Gujarat's lead was minimal.

Meanwhile, Assam and Tripura are in the midst of their respective battles, with Assam holding a narrow lead over Haryana and Tripura in a stronger position with a 212-run lead over Uttarakhand.

