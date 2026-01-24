Left Menu

RSPB Triumphs at 60th National Cross Country Championships

The Railway Sports Promotion Board seized both men's and women's team titles at the 60th National Cross Country Championships. Harmanjot Singh and Nandani Gupta won the individual 10km races for men and women, respectively. The Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra teams excelled in the U20 categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) emerged victorious by seizing the senior men and women team titles at the 60th National Cross Country Championships held on Saturday.

Harmanjot Singh of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) claimed victory in the men's individual 10km race, clocking an impressive 30:33. Meanwhile, Nandani Gupta of RSPB shone in the women's individual 10km category with a winning time of 35:42.28.

The junior titles saw Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra taking home the U20 team trophies for men and women, respectively. Leading performances included those by Mohit Choudhary in the men's U20 8km and Vaishnavi Rawal in the women's U20 6km events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

