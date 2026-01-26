Jessica Pegula Stuns Madison Keys to Advance in Australian Open
American tennis star Jessica Pegula defeated defending champion Madison Keys at the Australian Open, advancing to the quarterfinals. Pegula secured a 6-3, 6-4 victory, demonstrating strong serve accuracy and minimal unforced errors. Keys struggled despite past victories over Pegula, who stayed dominant throughout the match.
In a surprising turn at the Australian Open, defending champion Madison Keys was ousted by fellow American Jessica Pegula.
Pegula, ranked sixth, executed a 6-3, 6-4 victory against the ninth-seeded Keys, swiftly capturing a lead in both sets at Rod Laver Arena on Monday. This triumph marks Pegula's fourth quarterfinal appearance in Australia.
The 31-year-old athlete attributed her success to consistent play and strategic focus, overcoming past defeats by Keys through serve precision and error minimization. Pegula's next match will see her face either Amanda Anisimova or Wang Xinyu as she continues her quest for the title.
