Sabalenka Soars to Australian Open Quarterfinals

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals by defeating Victoria Mboko of Canada in straight sets. Sabalenka, aiming for her third title in four years, showcased a powerful serve and displayed resilience in a tense second set, securing a dominant tiebreak victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-01-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 09:23 IST
Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed and two-time champion, powered into the Australian Open quarterfinals with a decisive victory over Canada's Victoria Mboko. The Belarussian star, known for her formidable serve, wrapped up the first set in just 31 minutes.

Despite facing a tougher challenge in the second set, Sabalenka maintained her composure. She initially struggled to close out the match, losing three match points but dominated in the tiebreaker to secure her place in the next round.

Sabalenka, who has claimed two Grand Slam titles already, continues her quest for a third, underscoring her position as a formidable force in women's tennis.

