Thrilling Upsets and Quarter-Final Secures Define Day Eight at Australian Open

Day eight of the Australian Open saw major victories and unexpected upsets, with Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Coco Gauff advancing to the quarter-finals. Notably, Learner Tien eliminated Daniil Medvedev, and Iva Jovic made history as the youngest women's quarter-finalist since 1998.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Day eight of the Australian Open was marked by thrilling performances and unexpected outcomes. Alex de Minaur made headlines by defeating 10th seed Alexander Bublik, setting up a quarter-final clash with top seed Carlos Alcaraz. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic advanced after opponent Jakub Mensik's injury withdrawal.

The spotlight also shone on American teen sensation Learner Tien, who delivered a stunning upset by defeating 11th seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. This victory emphasized Tien's promising future in tennis as he dominated the match with an impressive streak of ten consecutive game wins.

The women's draw wasn't without its surprises either, as Iva Jovic's dominant win over Yulia Putintseva earned her a place in history as the youngest to reach the quarter-finals without dropping a set since 1998. As the tournament progresses, fans anticipate more electrifying matches and unforeseen twists.

