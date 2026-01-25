Sporting Excellence: Padma Awards 2026 Celebrate India's Champions

The Indian government's Padma Awards 2026 highlighted exceptional contributions in sports, honoring figures such as tennis icon Vijay Amritraj, and cricket captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur. Announced on Sunday, these awards celebrate dedication and pioneering achievements in athletics.

Vijay Amritraj, a trailblazer in Indian tennis, was singularly bestowed with the Padma Bhushan among athletes, India's third-highest civilian recognition, for elevating the country's tennis stature globally during his illustrious career. Previously, he had been awarded the Padma Shri in 1983.

Cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur earned the Padma Shri, acknowledging their leadership in victorious campaigns on international stages. Sharma's captaincy led to two ICC titles, while Kaur captained the women's team to their inaugural World Cup win in 2025. The awards ceremony recognized their contributions alongside others in the sports sector, contributing to a total of 131 honorees this year.

