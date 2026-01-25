Left Menu

Sporting Excellence: Padma Awards 2026 Celebrate India's Champions

The Padma Awards 2026 recognized sports figures such as Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma, and Harmanpreet Kaur. Amritraj received the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to tennis, while Sharma and Kaur were honored with the Padma Shri for leading India to significant cricket victories. Other athletes were also acknowledged for their achievements.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:31 IST
The Indian government's Padma Awards 2026 highlighted exceptional contributions in sports, honoring figures such as tennis icon Vijay Amritraj, and cricket captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur. Announced on Sunday, these awards celebrate dedication and pioneering achievements in athletics.

Vijay Amritraj, a trailblazer in Indian tennis, was singularly bestowed with the Padma Bhushan among athletes, India's third-highest civilian recognition, for elevating the country's tennis stature globally during his illustrious career. Previously, he had been awarded the Padma Shri in 1983.

Cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur earned the Padma Shri, acknowledging their leadership in victorious campaigns on international stages. Sharma's captaincy led to two ICC titles, while Kaur captained the women's team to their inaugural World Cup win in 2025. The awards ceremony recognized their contributions alongside others in the sports sector, contributing to a total of 131 honorees this year.

