Vijay Amritraj and World Cup Captains Honored in Padma Awards 2026

The 2026 Padma Awards spotlighted significant achievements in Indian sports, bestowing the prestigious Padma Bhushan upon tennis legend Vijay Amritraj. Amritraj is celebrated for his crucial role in bringing Indian tennis to the global forefront during the sport's amateur and early Open Era. A former Davis Cup standout, Amritraj's legacy includes pivotal quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open, alongside notable contributions in sports administration.

Notably, former Indian cricket captains Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur received the Padma Shri honor. Rohit's acclaimed leadership in guiding the Indian men's cricket team to T20 and Champions Trophy victories was underscored. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet's historic captaincy led to India's first-ever ICC Women's World Cup win in 2025, marking a milestone in women's cricket.

Other Padma Shri recipients included Paralympic champion Praveen Kumar, esteemed hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, and renowned coach Baldev Singh, recognized for their indelible marks on Indian sports. Posthumously honored was veteran wrestling coach Vladimer Mestvirishvili, whose legacy includes mentoring India's top wrestling talent, underscoring the comprehensive reach of this year's awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)