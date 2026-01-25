Left Menu

India Clinches Series with Dazzling T20 Performance

India secured the T20 series against New Zealand with an impressive eight-wicket victory led by Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Abhishek's rapid half-century drove the chase, while Bumrah's disciplined bowling restricted New Zealand's batting. India leads the series 3-0 with two matches to play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:06 IST
India confirmed their dominance in the Twenty20 series over New Zealand by securing a decisive 3-0 lead in Guwahati. An explosive 68-run effort from Abhishek Sharma, combined with Jasprit Bumrah's effective bowling, carved the path for an emphatic eight-wicket win in the third match of the five-match series.

The victory in Guwahati was pivotal as India gears up to defend their T20 World Cup title next month. Sharma's sparkling 68 off just 20 balls, supplemented by Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 57, steered India to successfully chase down New Zealand's 153-9 within 10 overs. India's bowling line-up, spearheaded by Bumrah's 3-14, efficiently contained the visitors' batting order.

The combination of disciplined bowling, strategic captaincy, and assertive batting leaves India well-positioned as the series progresses to Visakhapatnam for the fourth match. With Bumrah, Sharma, and Yadav leading performances, India showcases formidable strength in their T20 World Cup preparations.

