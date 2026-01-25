Italian Trio Shakes Up Australian Open: A Glimpse into Upcoming Clashes

The Australian Open continues with thrilling fourth-round matches on Monday. In the women's category, second seed Iga Swiatek faces tough competition from Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis. Inglis aims to make a mark after reaching the fourth round despite Naomi Osaka's injury-induced withdrawal.

For the men, Jannik Sinner, defending champion, takes on Luciano Darderi, both experiencing cramps in their previous matches. Darderi is keen to overcome physical hurdles after narrowly beating Karen Khachanov in searing temperatures. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti boasts pride as part of a historic Italian trio in the fourth round.

Musetti meets ninth seed Taylor Fritz, grappling with knee issues after a taxing match against Stan Wawrinka. With Djokovic waiting for the next opponent, as Jakub Mensik steps down due to injury, the excitement steadily builds as the players vie for a spot in the quarter-finals.