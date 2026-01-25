Left Menu

Italian Trio Shakes Up Australian Open: A Glimpse into Upcoming Clashes

The Australian Open's fourth round features exciting matches. Iga Swiatek faces home favorite Maddison Inglis. In men's matches, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti join Luciano Darderi, making history for Italy. Taylor Fritz battles injury ahead of his match with Musetti. The winners aim to advance to the quarter-finals.

Updated: 25-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:14 IST
The Australian Open continues with thrilling fourth-round matches on Monday. In the women's category, second seed Iga Swiatek faces tough competition from Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis. Inglis aims to make a mark after reaching the fourth round despite Naomi Osaka's injury-induced withdrawal.

For the men, Jannik Sinner, defending champion, takes on Luciano Darderi, both experiencing cramps in their previous matches. Darderi is keen to overcome physical hurdles after narrowly beating Karen Khachanov in searing temperatures. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti boasts pride as part of a historic Italian trio in the fourth round.

Musetti meets ninth seed Taylor Fritz, grappling with knee issues after a taxing match against Stan Wawrinka. With Djokovic waiting for the next opponent, as Jakub Mensik steps down due to injury, the excitement steadily builds as the players vie for a spot in the quarter-finals.

