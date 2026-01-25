Left Menu

India's Futsal Triumph: Sonali Mondal's Hat-trick Shines

Sonali Mondal's stunning hat-trick led India to a 5-2 victory over Sri Lanka, securing them as runners-up in the SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship. India dominated the game, collecting 12 points with four wins from six matches. Key goals also came from Mithila Ramani and Pooja Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In an enthralling display of futsal prowess, Sonali Mondal scored a hat-trick, leading India to a compelling 5-2 win against Sri Lanka to claim the runner-up position at the SAFF Women's Futsal Championship.

The match saw India in full control from the outset, with Sonali dazzling at the 6th, 7th, and 16th minutes of play, racking up three crucial goals. Contributions also came from teammates Mithila Ramani and Pooja Gupta, who each registered goals.

While Sri Lanka made a spirited attempt to bounce back, with Shanu Paskaran and Gowry Surenthiran netting goals at the 22nd and 28th minutes, India maintained their form and strategic discipline. Pooja Gupta sealed the victory in the 36th minute, ensuring India finished second with 12 points overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

