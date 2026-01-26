Left Menu

Somber Victory: Warriors' Win Overshadowed by Tragedy

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, described a somber atmosphere during their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game was postponed due to the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by a federal agent. This incident marked the second federal officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis this month.

Updated: 26-01-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:18 IST
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reflected on the somber atmosphere following Sunday's 111-85 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the game was overshadowed by tragedy. The matchup, initially scheduled for Saturday, was delayed after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, by a federal agent in Minneapolis. This tragic event was the second such incident involving federal officers in the area this month.

Speaking to reporters, Kerr expressed empathy for the Timberwolves team, acknowledging the emotional burden they carried. "Honestly, what I felt was that their group (Timberwolves) was suffering," he shared. "It was one of the most bizarre, sad games I've ever been a part of. You could feel the somber atmosphere. Their team, we could tell they were struggling with everything that's been going on."

The Warriors, set to face the Timberwolves again on Monday, extended their appreciation for the hospitality shown by the Minneapolis community during this difficult time. "We are just praying for the city and for the people here," Kerr said, highlighting the sense of empathy and connection felt by the visiting team amid the ongoing challenges facing the city.

