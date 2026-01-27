Left Menu

EU Pushes Google to Level Playing Field for AI Rivals

The European Union is urging Google to provide rival AI companies and search engines access to its Gemini AI services and data. This action, under the Digital Markets Act, aims to ensure fair competition. The EU will specify how Google should offer third-party access and conclude with draft measures within six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:48 IST
The European Union announced efforts to ensure Google provides rival AI firms access to its Gemini AI services. This move is part of enforcing the Digital Markets Act, designed to maintain competitive fairness by granting smaller tech entities equal access to prominent technological features.

The EU specified that part of the proceedings would focus on how Google should enable third-party AI companies to access the same features available through its own platforms. This includes evaluating Google Search data access for competing search engines and AI chatbot providers.

Google's senior competition counsel, Clare Kelly, expressed concerns about the procedure, emphasizing potential impacts on user privacy and innovation. Meanwhile, Teresa Ribera of the European Commission highlighted the necessity of a balanced playing field to maximize technological advancements' benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

