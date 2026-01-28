Dramatic Turn: Djokovic Advances as Musetti Withdraws at Australian Open

In a dramatic twist at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a record Grand Slam title remained on track as opponent Lorenzo Musetti retired due to injury. The fifth seed had taken a two-set lead over the Serbian superstar before succumbing to physical issues, allowing Djokovic to advance.

The 38-year-old Djokovic returned to Melbourne Park after a previous round walkover from Jakub Mensik, displaying agility and skill in the initial stages. However, Musetti, bringing his A-game, secured the first set after capitalizing on Djokovic's lapse in concentration.

Musetti's momentum carried into the second set, leaving Djokovic struggling until injury struck the Italian player. Despite efforts to continue, Musetti ultimately withdrew, marking Djokovic's 103rd match victory in the tournament, setting up a semi-final clash with either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton.