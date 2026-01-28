Left Menu

Dramatic Turn: Djokovic Advances as Musetti Withdraws at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals after Lorenzo Musetti retired with an injury while leading the match. Despite a two-set deficit, Djokovic capitalized on Musetti's withdrawal to keep his record 25th Grand Slam title aspirations alive, surpassing Roger Federer's win record at the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:39 IST
Dramatic Turn: Djokovic Advances as Musetti Withdraws at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic

In a dramatic twist at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a record Grand Slam title remained on track as opponent Lorenzo Musetti retired due to injury. The fifth seed had taken a two-set lead over the Serbian superstar before succumbing to physical issues, allowing Djokovic to advance.

The 38-year-old Djokovic returned to Melbourne Park after a previous round walkover from Jakub Mensik, displaying agility and skill in the initial stages. However, Musetti, bringing his A-game, secured the first set after capitalizing on Djokovic's lapse in concentration.

Musetti's momentum carried into the second set, leaving Djokovic struggling until injury struck the Italian player. Despite efforts to continue, Musetti ultimately withdrew, marking Djokovic's 103rd match victory in the tournament, setting up a semi-final clash with either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026