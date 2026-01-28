Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at Australian Open: Djokovic Advances Amidst Rival's Heartbreak

Novak Djokovic progresses to the Australian Open semi-finals after opponent Lorenzo Musetti withdrew due to an injury. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek's Grand Slam quest falters with a loss to Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula advances by defeating Amanda Anisimova in a thrilling match at Melbourne Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic quarter-final clash at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic advanced as rival Lorenzo Musetti succumbed to injury, despite the Italian leading initially. Djokovic expressed sympathy for Musetti, revealing the Strain of sports competition where fortunes can rapidly change.

Lorenzo Musetti's withdrawal marked a painful turn of events as he pulled ahead two sets before his injury sustained in the second set worsened. Despite attempting to continue, Musetti retired, gifting Djokovic a path to the semi-finals against either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton.

The women's singles saw significant shifts as Iga Swiatek fell to Elena Rybakina, while Jessica Pegula maintained her maiden Grand Slam hopes by overcoming Amanda Anisimova in a match marked by fluctuating momentum, underscoring the intense pressures of top-tier tennis competition.

