Champions League Chaos: Real Madrid's Unexpected Fall

Real Madrid missed automatic Champions League qualification after a 4-2 defeat to Benfica. Despite Kylian Mbappe's goal, Real Madrid's chaotic finish included two red cards. Benfica's dramatic win secured their playoff spot. Major teams like PSG and Manchester City also faced challenges, with UEFA expanding suspenseful group stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 05:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 05:31 IST
Real Madrid's quest for automatic Champions League knockout qualification faltered after a chaotic 4-2 defeat against Benfica. Despite an early goal from Kylian Mbappe that set the tone for a potential victory, the night spiraled into chaos, pushing the 15-time winners into the playoffs.

Benfica, although heading toward elimination, secured a remarkable comeback, with Anatoliy Trubin's 98th-minute header clinching a spot in the playoffs. The defeat moved Real Madrid from third to ninth, facing potential playoff contenders like Bodo/Glimt.

Across the league, unpredictable results saw major clubs like Paris St Germain and Manchester City in unexpected positions, reflecting the suspenseful drama of UEFA's expanded group stages, where every match mattered until the final whistle.

