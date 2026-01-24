Left Menu

Proteas' Depth Assuages T20 World Cup Injury Woes

South African cricketer Anrich Nortje downplayed concerns about injuries affecting his team ahead of the T20 World Cup. He praised the depth of South Africa's squad and the performance of replacement players, emphasizing their readiness and adaptability. The team remains strong despite challenges, highlighting an unpredictable T20 cricket landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:03 IST
Anrich Nortje
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Proteas recently adjusted their lineup, bringing in Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs to replace Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira due to injuries. Nortje highlights the unfortunate nature of these changes but emphasizes the quality and experience of the replacements.

Facing an unpredictable T20 format and varying pitch conditions in South Africa, Nortje remains unfazed. He emphasizes that the squad's rigorous schedule has provided ample preparation, ensuring that players have gained valuable match experience ahead of the World Cup.

