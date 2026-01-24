Proteas' Depth Assuages T20 World Cup Injury Woes

South Africa's cricket team is showing resilience as they head into the T20 World Cup, despite recent injury setbacks. Star bowler Anrich Nortje expresses confidence in the depth of the squad, with replacement players demonstrating strong performances and readiness for the global tournament.

The Proteas recently adjusted their lineup, bringing in Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs to replace Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira due to injuries. Nortje highlights the unfortunate nature of these changes but emphasizes the quality and experience of the replacements.

Facing an unpredictable T20 format and varying pitch conditions in South Africa, Nortje remains unfazed. He emphasizes that the squad's rigorous schedule has provided ample preparation, ensuring that players have gained valuable match experience ahead of the World Cup.