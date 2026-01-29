La Liga's Crackdown on Piracy: Incentivizing Fans to Report Unauthorized Broadcasts
La Liga is intensifying its efforts to combat audio-visual piracy by offering a 50-euro reward for each verified tip on establishments that broadcast matches illegally. To spot unauthorized broadcasts, viewers should look for a specific letter on the screen. Reports, along with photographic evidence, can be sent to La Liga.
La Liga has launched a new initiative to curb audio-visual piracy, offering a 50-euro incentive for tips that lead to the identification of illegal broadcasts in bars, restaurants, and betting venues.
The organization explained that legitimate broadcasts include a distinct letter on the corner of the screen, making unauthorized showings easily identifiable by the public. Fans are encouraged to report these infractions by sending images and details to the league.
Committed to fighting piracy, La Liga also provides an anonymous channel for reporting illegal activity, strengthening its position as a leader among European leagues in piracy prevention.
