Thrilling Wins at Ice Hockey League Season 3: Changthang Shans Shine Bright

The Ice Hockey League Season 3 witnessed a day filled with exhilarating victories, as Changthang Shans displayed exceptional skill with a 10-0 triumph over Shakar Chiktan Royals. This dominant performance at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium exemplified their prowess in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh.

The eventful day started with Sham Wolves securing a 9-2 win against Maryul Spawo. Captain Stanzin Chosphel and Jigmet Chotar led the charge with hat-tricks, keeping the Wolves aggressively in the lead despite efforts from the Stanzin duo of Maryul Spawo.

In another high-scoring match, Humas Warriors overpowered United Nubra 6-1, with noteworthy scoring drives in the first two periods. Kangs Sing capped the day's events with an impressive 11-2 victory over Kharu Falcons, demonstrating strategic offensive domination across all three periods.

