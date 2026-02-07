Left Menu

India Triumphs Over USA in T20 World Cup Clash

India secured a victory against the USA in their T20 World Cup matchup on Saturday. Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 led India to 161 for 9 in 20 overs. The USA struggled to chase the target, ending with 132 for 8. Key players included Yadav, Siraj, and van Schalkwyk.

India clinched a decisive win over the USA in their T20 World Cup encounter on Saturday, showcasing a remarkable performance.

Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the match, anchoring India's innings with an unbeaten 84, taking them to a total of 161 for 9 in 20 overs. Despite a shaky start, his efforts solidified India's position.

The USA, struggling with the chase, fell short at 132 for 8. Notable performances included three wickets from Mohammad Siraj and four by Shadley van Schalkwyk, though India's bowling attack proved too robust for the opposition.

