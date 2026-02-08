Left Menu

England's T20 Triumph: Bethell and Brook Lead the Charge Against Nepal

Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook's fifties propelled England to a strong total of 184 for seven in their T20 World Cup opener against Nepal. Despite Nepal's spirited bowling and fielding, England's final overs blitz secured their dominance in the match, celebrating cricketing passion in the Wankhede Stadium.

Updated: 08-02-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:56 IST
England's T20 Triumph: Bethell and Brook Lead the Charge Against Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook launched England to a commanding 184 for seven in their T20 World Cup Group C opener against Nepal. Playing at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, Bethell scored a rapid 55 off 35 balls, while skipper Brook contributed a crucial 53, demonstrating their attacking prowess.

Nepal posed a strong challenge, with Sher Malla and Nandan Yadav taking key early wickets, including Phil Salt and Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, Bethell stabilized England's innings alongside Brook following an impressive 71-run partnership despite confronting disciplined bowling efforts by Nepal.

As the game progressed, England scored 45 in the final three overs, with Will Jacks undefeated at 39. The Nepalese fan base showcased their passion, donning national colors and fully supporting their team, despite England's noteworthy batting performance overshadowing Nepal's spirited display.

(With inputs from agencies.)

