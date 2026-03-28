Sangma Praises Modi's Leadership Amid West Asia Conflict

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, has expressed high praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Sangma's appreciation follows a virtual meeting chaired by Modi, which included chief ministers and lieutenant governors, to deliberate on the rapidly evolving situation and India's response strategies.

Sangma highlighted the necessity for coordinated efforts between states and the Central government to tackle issues arising from the region, emphasizing citizen safety and economic stability as top priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)