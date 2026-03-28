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Sangma Praises Modi's Leadership Amid West Asia Conflict

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in tackling the West Asia conflict. Following Modi's virtual meeting with state leaders, Sangma noted India's united approach to ensure citizen safety, energy security, and economic stability amid escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:42 IST
Sangma Praises Modi's Leadership Amid West Asia Conflict
Conrad K Sangma
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, has expressed high praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Sangma's appreciation follows a virtual meeting chaired by Modi, which included chief ministers and lieutenant governors, to deliberate on the rapidly evolving situation and India's response strategies.

Sangma highlighted the necessity for coordinated efforts between states and the Central government to tackle issues arising from the region, emphasizing citizen safety and economic stability as top priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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