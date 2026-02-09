Left Menu

Epic Sports Moments From Olympics to Super Bowl: Unforgettable Feats and Surprises

A summary of notable sports events: Auston Matthews named captain for US Olympic hockey team; Lindsey Vonn's crash in Cortina; Seahawks win Super Bowl with Kenneth Walker III as MVP; Bad Bunny's halftime show performance; and more impactful sports moments involving NBA, NHL, and ACC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:28 IST
Epic Sports Moments From Olympics to Super Bowl: Unforgettable Feats and Surprises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs has been appointed captain of the U.S. men's ice hockey team for the Milano Cortina Olympics, with Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy as alternates, reprising their roles from last year's tournament.

In a dramatic moment at the Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn suffered a serious crash during her Alpine skiing run. She was quickly transported to a hospital in Treviso, Italy, undergoing surgery for a broken leg and ruptured knee ligament.

The Seattle Seahawks claimed victory at Super Bowl LX, led by Kenneth Walker III who rushed for 135 yards. The halftime show featured Bad Bunny, who delivered a vibrant tribute to Puerto Rico, joined by a surprise appearance from Lady Gaga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Boost: South Korea's President Congratulates Japan's New Leader

Diplomatic Boost: South Korea's President Congratulates Japan's New Leader

 South Korea
2
Japan's First Female PM Ignites Market Rally

Japan's First Female PM Ignites Market Rally

 Global
3
Sanae Takaichi's Stunning Win Reshapes Japan's Political Landscape

Sanae Takaichi's Stunning Win Reshapes Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
4
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Chief Dining with Adnan Sami

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Chief Dining with Adnan Sami

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026