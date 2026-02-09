Epic Sports Moments From Olympics to Super Bowl: Unforgettable Feats and Surprises
A summary of notable sports events: Auston Matthews named captain for US Olympic hockey team; Lindsey Vonn's crash in Cortina; Seahawks win Super Bowl with Kenneth Walker III as MVP; Bad Bunny's halftime show performance; and more impactful sports moments involving NBA, NHL, and ACC.
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs has been appointed captain of the U.S. men's ice hockey team for the Milano Cortina Olympics, with Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy as alternates, reprising their roles from last year's tournament.
In a dramatic moment at the Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn suffered a serious crash during her Alpine skiing run. She was quickly transported to a hospital in Treviso, Italy, undergoing surgery for a broken leg and ruptured knee ligament.
The Seattle Seahawks claimed victory at Super Bowl LX, led by Kenneth Walker III who rushed for 135 yards. The halftime show featured Bad Bunny, who delivered a vibrant tribute to Puerto Rico, joined by a surprise appearance from Lady Gaga.
(With inputs from agencies.)
