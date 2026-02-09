Bengal Poised for Ranji Trophy Semi-Finals Despite Gharami's Near Triple Century
Bengal's Sudip Kumar Gharami fell short of a triple century, scoring 299. Bengal is leading by 270 runs against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. Andhra needs a strong comeback to qualify for finals. Other quarter-finals saw Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Karnataka advancing to the semi-finals.
Sudip Kumar Gharami of Bengal was denied his triple century in a dramatic event when Shaik Rasheed bowled him out at 299 during the 194th over. Gharami spectacularly faced 596 balls, hitting 31 fours and six sixes, positioning Bengal for a strong semi-final bid in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.
Bengal amassed a hefty 629, countering Andhra's 295. Sumanta Gupta dazzled with 81 from 167 deliveries, while wicketkeeper Shakir Habib Gandhi narrowly missed his century by five runs. Meanwhile, Andhra concluded Day 4 at 64/3 after 24 overs, with Ricky Bhui and Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease.
In other quarter-finals, Uttarakhand triumphed over Jharkhand, Jamaica and Kashmir conquered Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka outplayed Mumbai. The semi-final line-up is now set: Bengal against Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand versus Karnataka, commencing February 15, promising to stir fierce competition with a final slated for February 24.
