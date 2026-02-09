Pakistan's Game-Changing Decision: T20 World Cup Boycott Ends
Pakistan is likely to end its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India due to diplomatic and cricketing negotiations with Bangladesh and ICC. The decision, influenced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board and regional leaders, marks a significant moment for international cricket diplomacy.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant turnaround within international cricket diplomacy, Pakistan is poised to end its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India. This decision comes after intensive discussions involving Bangladesh and the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The Pakistan Cricket Board's chief, Mohsin Naqvi, announced that the resolution could be made official within 24 hours, following talks with Bangladesh counterpart Aminul Islam and consultations with the ICC. Scheduled for February in Colombo, the match against India hangs on the fulcrum of diplomatic negotiations.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly received calls from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake urging Pakistan's participation, confirming the high stakes involved. This diplomatic outreach underscores the sport's role in fostering regional unity and cooperation.
