Injury Setbacks: Key Players Ruled Out of T20 World Cup

Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga, and New Zealand's Michael Bracewell have both been sidelined from the T20 World Cup as a result of injuries.

Hasaranga sustained a left hamstring tear during Sri Lanka's opening match against Ireland, leading the ICC to approve a leg-spin all-rounder as his replacement.

In a parallel setback, Bracewell re-injured his calf during warm-ups in Chennai. Cole McConchie has been appointed as a traveling reserve for New Zealand, joining Ben Sears for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)