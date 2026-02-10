Left Menu

Injury Setbacks: Key Players Ruled Out of T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and New Zealand's Michael Bracewell are out of the T20 World Cup due to injuries. Hasaranga injured his hamstring against Ireland. Bracewell aggravated a calf injury before their game against Afghanistan. Replacements have been approved and teams adjust their strategies accordingly.

Injury Setbacks: Key Players Ruled Out of T20 World Cup
Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga, and New Zealand's Michael Bracewell have both been sidelined from the T20 World Cup as a result of injuries.

Hasaranga sustained a left hamstring tear during Sri Lanka's opening match against Ireland, leading the ICC to approve a leg-spin all-rounder as his replacement.

In a parallel setback, Bracewell re-injured his calf during warm-ups in Chennai. Cole McConchie has been appointed as a traveling reserve for New Zealand, joining Ben Sears for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

