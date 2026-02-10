Pakistan's Positive Mindset Against India: Farhan's Game Plan

The excitement is palpable as Pakistan gears up to face arch-rivals India with a strategic mindset focused on aggression and positivity, according to opener Sahibzada Farhan. This much-anticipated showdown follows Pakistan's decision to call off their match boycott of India.

Farhan's recent performance, a fiery 73-run knock that secured him the player-of-the-match title against the USA, sets a promising tone for the upcoming match. He expressed confidence stemming from his practice sessions, highlighting his aim to clinch multiple player-of-the-match awards during the World Cup.

Captain Salman Agha emphasized Pakistan's tactical flexibility, capable of setting challenging totals and adeptly chasing scores. Speaking on the team's strengths and areas of improvement, Agha acknowledged the need for more clinical bowling in the powerplay. Meanwhile, USA captain Monak Patel lamented missed opportunities but remains optimistic about finishing the tournament on a strong note.

(With inputs from agencies.)