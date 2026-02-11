Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

In the aftermath of a devastating 5-0 defeat against PSG, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi is exiting his role at the French league club. The decision was announced by the nine-time champions, who have mutually agreed to go their separate ways with the coach.

The heavy loss not only restored PSG's lead in the league but also followed a previous 3-0 defeat at Club Brugge, signalling Marseille's exit from the Champions League. With Marseille fourth in the league, the collective decision involved key stakeholders, aiming to realign the club's focus for the remaining season.

De Zerbi, who had guided Marseille to a second-place finish last season, leaves amidst calls for a strategic shift. The club has yet to announce a successor, as it prepares for its next match against Strasbourg. Since Frank McCourt's takeover in 2016, Marseille has faced multiple coaching changes and crises while searching for stability.