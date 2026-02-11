Left Menu

Turmoil at Marseille: De Zerbi's Departure After Crushing PSG Loss

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi departs after a humiliating 5-0 defeat to PSG. Following recent losses and exit from the Champions League, the decision was made mutually amid calls for change at the club. Since 2016, Marseille has struggled with stability under American ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marsheille | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of a devastating 5-0 defeat against PSG, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi is exiting his role at the French league club. The decision was announced by the nine-time champions, who have mutually agreed to go their separate ways with the coach.

The heavy loss not only restored PSG's lead in the league but also followed a previous 3-0 defeat at Club Brugge, signalling Marseille's exit from the Champions League. With Marseille fourth in the league, the collective decision involved key stakeholders, aiming to realign the club's focus for the remaining season.

De Zerbi, who had guided Marseille to a second-place finish last season, leaves amidst calls for a strategic shift. The club has yet to announce a successor, as it prepares for its next match against Strasbourg. Since Frank McCourt's takeover in 2016, Marseille has faced multiple coaching changes and crises while searching for stability.

